Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff has been signed to play an important role in Vijay's upcoming Tamil movie, which is presently referred to as Thalapathy 63. The news has been formally announced by Archana Kalpathi, CEO of the production house.

Announcing the news, she wrote, "We are happy to welcome #JackieShroff Sir on board #Thalapathy63 . [sic]" Her message was overwhelmingly welcomed by the fans of Vijay who showered her a lot of questions about the role that he is playing.

According to the rumours, Jackie Shroff is said to be playing the role of a baddie in Thalapathy 63. Looking at the kind of characters he usually enacts in the films, one has the views of him enacting a suave villain in the upcoming Tamil flick. However, it is not clear when the Bollywood actor would join the cast as the shooting is happening at a brisk pace.

Jackie Shroff made his debut in Kollywood with Thiagarajan Kumararaja's Aaranya Kaandam. He was next part of Rajinikanth's Kochadaiiyaan, India's first photorealistic motion capture film. The 63-year old was part of Mupparimanam (cameo) and CV Kumar's Maayavan. His upcoming movies are Paandi Muni, Prabhas' Saaho and a few others.

Coming back to Thalapathy 63, it has Nayanthara playing the female lead, while Yogi Babu, Anand Raj, Daniel Balaji, Kathir and others are part of the cast. Kalpathi S Aghoram-produced film has AR Rahman's music, GK Vishnu's cinematography and Ruben's editing.

Going by the latest reports, Vijay plays a footballer and coach in the film which desires to fulfil his good friend Kathir's dreams in the sports. It is said to be a complete package filled with action, love and comedy.