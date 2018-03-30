A Scottish TV presenter, Jenni Falconer shared a picture of her pale finger on a social media site highlighting a rare disease known as Raynaud's disease.

The 42-year-old took to Instagram Thursday to share the image. The photo soon garnered more than 1000 likes and followers flooded the post with various comments. One said: "That's exactly how my mums hand looks like! She is always in so much pain." Another said: "I have just been diagnosed with this on Sunday."

Previously, in 2014, Jenni spoke about her battle with the disease and said: "I've suffered from it in my fingers and toes since I was 17, and it can be so painful that it brings tears to my eyes."

She added: "Since then, the condition has worsened. I get it on all my fingers and toes and an attack can last up to 30 minutes."

It is a type of vascular disease that causes some areas of the body like fingers and toes feel numb and cold in response to cold temperatures or stress. According to Mayo Clinic, women are more likely to be affected than men by this rare disease.

Symptoms of Raynaud's disease

A person suffering from the disease generally have cold fingers or toes, change in color of the skin in response to cold or stress, one might feel numb or prickly.

Types of Raynaud's disease

There are primarily two types of Raynaud's disease -- primary Raynaud's and secondary Raynaud's. Primary Raynaud's is a common form and can be so mild that many don't seek treatment. The secondary Raynaud's is caused by an underlying problem and is less common than the primary form; it tends to be more serious.

Causes of Raynaud's disease

It might happen due to connective tissue diseases, a disease of arteries, smoking, injuries to hand and feet, or due to some medications.

Risk factors

Risk factors for primary Raynaud's include sex, climate and family history. For the secondary Raynaud's the risk factors include associated diseases -- scleroderma and lupus, certain occupations that cause repetitive trauma, like operating tools that vibrate, and exposure to certain substances such as smoking, certain chemicals like vinyl chloride.