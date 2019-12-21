With the Modi cabinet set to meet on Tuesday, following the Saturday's Council of Ministers' meeting which will be a review exercise, there is a strong possibility that after the CAA move, the Centre may now focus on NPR renewal.

The government has been preparing for the National Population Register (NPR) amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Under the NPR, a census will be conducted from house to house across the country from April 1, 2020, to September 30, 2020.

Its aim is to create a database of the comprehensive identity of common residents of the country.

This data will also contain biometric information along with demographics.

The NPR initiative started in 2010 under the Manmohan Singh government. Any resident residing in any area in the country for six months or more is required to register with the NPR.