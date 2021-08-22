People in Chennai are celebrating Madras Day on August 22. The date has a huge significance among people living in this city, as it was on this day that Madras City was founded 382 years back in 1639. Amid Covid restrictions, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has announced a set of contests for this year's Madras day.

Celebrations for Madras Day 382

The GCC has announced that this year's Madras Day celebrations will include mass cleaning, contests for school and college students, and artists. According to reports, Tamil Nadu ministers will participate in tree plantation and beautification at slum areas in the city.

GCC is also planning to launch a vaccination drive aimed at giving Covid vaccine shots to people above the age of 80 at their doorsteps.

As a part of Madras Day 382 celebrations, people can paint artworks in slum areas and take selfies with them and send it to 9445190856. The best artwork selected by a panel of experts will be featured on the official Twitter page of Chennai Corporation. Another competition for beautification of the corporation buildings will also take place on August 22.

The historical significance of Madras Day

It was on August 22, 1639, that the village of Madraspatnam was purchased by the East India Company from the Vijayanagar empire. Even though there are has been some contention over the exact date of purchase, the most appropriate date is being considered August 22.

The concept of celebrating Madras Day was conceptualized in 2004, by Chennai-based journalist Vincent D'Souza. He pitched the idea to S. Muthiah during a meeting of the trustees of the Chennai Heritage foundation, and later, the authorities decided to celebrate Madras Day with complete glory.