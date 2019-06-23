Piya Arora, who got certified from Meenakshi Dutt in Delhi in her initial days, is a professional in the Makeup industry certified from International (French diploma). She is gaining positive responses from her students

She believes if you have the talent and if it's your passion then be empowered to put red lipstick even if it's just meeting a friend for coffee! She has worked as a Model and Actress, where on sets she used to do her own makeup which lead a spark in the rising of Makeup Artist, everyone adores!

She's the artist every bride dreams of someone who understands how important it is for the bride how she appears. She finds this job as her dream job as she helps women to look fabulous and confident on their special day. She uses the highest quality cosmetics for her clients on their special day. The products are from the brands MAC, NARS, HUDA, DIOR, ANASTASIA, MAKEUP FOREVER, YSL, BOBBI BROWN, DIOR, CHANEL etc.

The use of airbrush and HD makeup enables her to create flawless looks time and time again. Her job is to provide a reliable service that can be personalised to suit your needs of videography, live TV, special occasion, music videos, portraits, red carpet events, party makeup, wedding and engagements.

She believes if you feel comfortable in your own skin, why not help others with this aura who are self-conscious. She agrees that makeup isn't going to help build self-confidence, but it helps in the process and plus it is fun!

It's been three wonderful years in this Industry, it is important for her that makeup enhances the best features of her customers and reveal their true natural beauty to the world. Recently she started tutoring Makeup and Self-grooming classes and gaining positive responses from her students.