As COVID mutations continue to sound the alarm everywhere, a new "variant of interest" is gaining prominence. The new COVID-19 strain called Lambda has been detected in 31 countries, but some countries are reporting a significant number of cases of this new variant.

The new Lambda COVID variant is believed to be highly contagious and it is devastating Peru. Scientists have even raised concerns about Lambda or C.37 strain might be immune to vaccinations. However, Pfizer and Moderna's COVID vaccines are effective against the Lambda variant, New York University research suggests.

What is Lambda variant?

Lambda or C.37 was first spotted in Peru in August 2020. Due to its high transmissibility, the World Health Organisation declared Lambda as a variant of interest on June 14. This particular mutated strain is being closely monitored in terms of how fast it can spread before being added to the group of "variants of concern", which already includes Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Epsilon.

According to WHO, Lambda is related to 81 percent of the cases detected since April in Peru. It falls within the B.1.1.1 lineage. The WHO says the strain contains various changes that could contribute to the greater transmissibility or resistance to antibodies.

The spike protein used by Lambda to infect human cells has a unique pattern. Data shows that about 10 percent those infected by this variant die with a death rate of nearly 600 in every 100,000 citizens. The countries with a significant presence of Lambda are Peru, Chile, Argentina and Ecuador.