Rocking Star Yash's KGF: Chapter 1 has stunned the mass audience across the nation with his content. The hero-elevation scenes combined with the songs like Dheera Dheera made the movie a treat for the lovers of action films.

The impact of the movie is such that internet is flooded mashed-up videos. TV channels have widely used the songs like Dheera Dheera to celebrate the victories - of politicians or cricketers - in the recent elections.

Vijay in Yash's Song

Fans too have also gone crazy as they have mashed-up the KGF trailer and songs on their favourite actors. Now, a video on Thalapathy Vijay has now caught our attention.

What would be the impact on fans if Vijay had appeared in the role of Yash? Well, the scenes might not be recreated, but the crazy Thalapathy fans have compiled scenes from his earlier movies to come up with a mash-up video.

How is Mash Up Video?

The fans have used the shots of Vijay from his earlier movies like Thalaivaa, Mersal, Theri and Kaththi. The smart editing work has impressed the netizens. Many of his fans have expressed that the track is tailor-made for Thalapathy and Yash fans are also not complaining.

In fact, the mutual fans of Yash and Vijay have hailed the impressive creative work. The clip can be seen below:

Dheera Dheera Song

Ananya Bhat, Mohan Krishna, Santhosh Venky, Renjith Unni, Balraj Jagadeesh Kumar, Yogi Sekar, H. S. Srinivasa Murthy and Vijay Urs had penned the Dheera Dheera song in KGF: Chapter 1. It was penned by Madhura Kavi.

The original video of the track on YouTube has garnered over 1.5 crore views with 1.69 lakh likes.