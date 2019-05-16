Prabhas and Anushka Shetty may have never admitted that they are in love, but their legion of fans want them to be man and wife. Thanks to their brilliant on-screen chemistry, every time they are seen together, people's view about their relationship gets stronger.

Well, latest about the rumoured couple is that an old clip of them has now surfaced online and going viral. Prabhas, Tamannaah and Anushka are seen together, while SS Rajamouli is addressing the media in Kerala.

In the clip, Prabhas, apparently, asks Tamannaah to tell Anushka to give applause while Rajamouli was speaking about their movie Baahubali.

Presumably, Anushka was not clapping her hands and Prabhas was unhappy to with her gesture. Tamannaah, who sat between the rumoured couple, looked like got irritated when he asked her to pass on his message to the Arundhati.

Indeed, Tamannaah, seemingly, asked him to leave her out of it and convey his message directly to Anushka. However, the latter did not show any reaction and looked calm over her rumoured beau's reaction.

The 8-second clip is beautiful and winning the hearts of the netizens and can be seen below.

Baahubali series remains a milestone cinema in the Indian film industry. Shobu Yarlagadda-produced movie was released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam language. Cutting across language barriers, it impressed the cine-goers across the country.

It also earned nation-wide popularity for the artistes and technicians. On the business part, the first part of SS Rajamouli's creation minted over Rs 600 crore, while the second grossed Rs 1700+ crore at the worldwide box office.