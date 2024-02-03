On Thursday night, stars graced the red carpet for the Gold Awards which was held to honour the Indian Film and TV industry. Celebrities like Sushmita Sen, Rakul Preet Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Hina Khan, Sanya Malhotra, Maniesh Paul, and others amped up the glam quotient and attended the awards night.

Take a look at who wore what

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen opted for a stunning navy blue gown decked in shimmering sequins. The ensemble features a strapless design, a square neckline, a bodycon silhouette, a train on the back, and a floor-length silhouette. She also opted for a red drape on her shoulder to complete her look.

The makeup was on point and her voluminous blowout for hair.

The former Miss Universe was praised for her outfit, however, a section of netizens expressed concern over her puffy face and found something was not right with her lips.

Take a look at the comments

A user wrote, "She's imitating Kylie's hairstyle.."

Another asked, " What has happened to her face..."

A day after Gold's award, Sushmita was spotted at an event, wherein she donned a blue one-piece and a full-sleeved same-pattern shrug.

Sushmita is gearing up for Aarya season 3

The second part of Aarya season three, titled Aarya: Antim Vaar, will stream on Disney+ Hotstar starting February 9. It is the second half of the crime drama's final season, as per the makers.

The cast of the show includes Sushmita Sen, Ila Arun, Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Vikas Kumar, Maya Sarao, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Shweta Pasricha, Viren Vazirani, Pratyaksh Panwar, Aarushi Bajaj, Bhupendra Jadawat and Vishwajeet Pradhan. Created and directed by Ram Madhvani, the OTT show is backed by Amita Madhvani, Ram Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India

Other celebrities who attended the Gold Awards are:

Rakul Preet Singh wore a strapless black gown featuring a plunging neckline, a fitted bodice, cinched waistline, a floor-length hem, a train on the back, and a risqué thigh-high slit on the front.

Sanya Malhotra wore a stylish black saree featuring sequin embellishments on the drape around the waist and multi-coloured floral applique work on the floor-grazing pallu.

Hina Khan opted for a matching saree and blouse decked with an orange leaf pattern on an aqua-blue base. The floor-sweeping pallu added a touch of glamour to her outfit.

Kartik Aaryan opted for a classic approach, looking dapper in a sharp navy blue suit. A white button shirt with well-tailored trousers, creating a timeless and effortlessly sophisticated look.