Happy-go-lucky actress Shraddha Kapoor has always been spotted goofing with her co-star. The actress who became famous with her Aashiqui 2 alongside Aditya Roy Kapoor has shown her versatility through her movies in various genres. From being a dancing diva in ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D to punching villains and bag guys in Saaho alongside Prabhas, the talented daughter of Shakti Kapoor has established herself as one of the talented actresses of Bollywood.

Shraddha refused a Salman Khan movie

Ever since her debut from Teen Patti in 2010 alongside Amitabh Bachchan, R. Madhavan and others, this chirpy actress had delivered many hit movies on the box office. She keeps on sharing a glimpse of her personal as well as professional life on the social media platforms. But did you know that Teen Patti was not supposed to be her debut movie? Yes, you heard it right.

At the age of 16, Shraddha was offered her first film. In the industry where every newbie craves to work with the Khans, Shraddha turned down an opportunity to work with Salman Khan. In an interview recently, Shraddha disclosed that when she was in school when the movie Lucky: No Time for Love opposite Superstar Salam Khan. She said, "I felt that at the age of 15 or 16, I was too young and wanted to finish schooling and attend college. I don't think to get offers back then has defined my success. But it was difficult to turn it down and focus on studies because it was such a fantastic opportunity to work with Salman Khan."

Aim, Sucess and Personal life

On being asked whether she always wanted to be an actress or something else was on her mind she said, "No, I always wanted to become an actor." Talking about the success she has received because of the recent movies she told that, "The best part is that you get to play different characters as an actor. While some characters are inspirational, you might not be able to relate to the others. But you must tap into an aspect that allows the audience to connect with what they see on-screen. The more versatile a role, the more you discover yourself. And when you get constructive feedback, you start understanding how your process can also be different for each film."

Shraddha Kapoor has always been secretive about her relationships. Although if the rumours are to be believed then she has been involved with co-stars Farhan Akhtar and Aditya Roy Kapoor. Shraddha was last seen in Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff.