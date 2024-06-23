Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker is unabashed and isn't afraid to speak her heart and mind. The actor often voices out her views on social media and often faces flak for the same.

Recently, X (formerly Twitter) Swara and food blogger Nalaini are at loggerheads and are commenting on each other's food preferences, daily life choices and more. Their war of words is happening quite frequently.

Let’s get into this! U got upset that I called out your veg-supremacy post- clearly intended to target Muslims on Bakr-Eid. Ok. But instead of engaging with me on vegetarianism you chose to shame a breast-feeding mother of an infant for putting on weight?? You are a nutritionist? https://t.co/lpPtgMHe1w — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 22, 2024

How did it start?

It all started when Swara criticised her "proud to be a vegetarian" post on X. In the post, Nalini shared a picture of her veg meal which consisted of fried rice and paneer dish. Sharing the photo, Nalini wrote, "I'm proud to be a vegetarian. My plate is free from tears, cruelty and guilt."

Responding to the post, Swara wrote, "Honestly... I don't understand this smug self-righteousness of vegetarians. Your entire diet is made up of denying the calf its mother's milk.. forcibly impregnating cows then separating them from their babies & stealing their milk. You eat root vegetables? That kills the whole plant! Please relax with the virtue signalling just because it's Bakr Eid! (Folded hands emojis)."

Responding to this, Nalini shared a collage of old pictures of Swara and another recent picture after having a baby. The caption read, "What did she eat?"

They won’t understand pregnancy because they don’t believe in biological children @ReallySwara https://t.co/UQ42U20yzj — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) June 22, 2024

Responding to the tweet, Swara wrote, "She had a baby. And do better, Nalini!"

She had a baby. And do better Nalini! https://t.co/ABSK3brzK8 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 21, 2024

This didn't go down well with the netizens and they slammed the food blogger for fat shaming and body shaming her.

Fans of the actor got together in her support and called out the blogger.

A user wrote, "Body shaming IS NOT COOL. Removing you from my followers list and blocking you."

She can look and be however she pleases...

Any idea how ridiculous and petty you appear @NalinisKitchen, when you body shame a woman who has recently delivered a child?

Besides @ReallySwara you rock gurl, always ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/ep08zm5jGa — Sadaf Jafar (@sadafjafar) June 21, 2024

Another user wrote, "Shame on you. Unfollowed you." "She's a mother now, so yeah she did put some weight. Grow up @NalinisKitchen and stop body shaming."

Fahad Ahmad came in support of his wife. He wrote, "She eats her child leftover & don't you think she's looking gorgeous in the second picture."

She eat her child left over & don’t you think she’s looking gorgeous in second picture. https://t.co/AeX7DkvxM1 — Fahad Ahmad (@FahadZirarAhmad) June 22, 2024

Nalini, it’s cringe that you tried to weight shame Swara. Please delete totally not cool. And, I say this as a vegetarian https://t.co/2QD5hDxlu6 — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) June 22, 2024

As soon as Nalini was flooded with hate comments, she deleted the then and now pics.

Swara's personal life

Swara tied the knot with political leader Fahad Ahmad in February 2023. In June, Swara announced the news of her first pregnancy. Swara and Fahad welcomed their first child Raabiyaa on September 23, 2023.