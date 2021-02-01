Union Finance Minister presented the Union Budget 2021-22 in Lok Sabha on Monday, putting forth various changes that are expected to revive the coronavirus-hit economy over the course of the coming months. The Budget 2021 is heavily focused on driving economic boost through healthcare, infrastructure and defence, which have received higher spending budgets.

This is the ninth budget under PM Narendra Modi government and first paperless budget in the history of independent India. With an expansive budget and a lot of numbers if you're simply looking to see what the impact is on day-to-day life is, here's a quick run-through of goods that got costlier and cheaper.

What got cheaper?

Iron and Steel melting scrap, including stainless steel scrap Flat products of non-alloy and alloy-steel Long products of non-alloy, stainless and alloy steel Raw materials used in manufacture of CRGO Steel Copper Scrap Naphtha Caprolactam Nylon Chips Nylon fibre and yarn Primary/Semi-finished products of non-alloy steel Components or parts, including engines, for manufacture of aircrafts by Public Sector Units of Ministry of Defence Platinum, Pallidum Waste and Scrap of Precious Metals

What got costlier?

Petrol, Diesel Apples, peas, Kabuli Chana, Bengal Gram, Lentil Cotton Cotton waste Raw Silk (not thrown) and silk yarn/yarn spun from silk waste Denatured ethyl alcohol (ethanol) for manufacture of excisable goods Crude palm oil, soyabean and sunflower oil Auto parts Prawn Feed Fish feed in pellet form Flours, meals and pellets of fish, crustaceans, molluscs or other aquatic invertebrates Maize Bran De-oiled rice bran cake Carbon Black Plastics Builder's ware of plastic, not elsewhere specified or included Polycarbonates Wet blue chrome tanned leather, crust leather, finished leather of all kinds, including their splits and slides Cut and Polished Cubic Zirconia Synthetic Cut and Polished Stones Parts and components for manufacture of Tunnel Boring Machines Metal products like Screws, Nuts, etc. Plastic, for manufacture of charger or adapter Mobile phones Gemstones, gold and silver Compressor of Refrigerator/Air Conditioner Specified insulated wires and cables Inputs and parts of LED lights or fixtures including LED Lamps Solar Inverters Solar lanterns or solar lamps

