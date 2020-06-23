While the world is struggling to find a cure or suitable treatment for coronavirus, which has not only infected millions around the world but also claimed hundreds and thousands of lives, researchers currently do not have any timeline of when to expect a cure. Some medical research companies are starting human trials, but the chances of a cure for COVID-19 in 2020 look grim. But an Indian Ayurvedic firm appears to be the light at the end fo the tunnel.

Patanjali Ayurved has launched Coronil, a medicine for treating coronavirus at home. Ramdev said the medicine will be delivered to customers by placing the order online via OrderMe app.

What is Coronil?

Coronil and Swasari are Ayurvedic cure for COVID-19, which Patanjali claims offers 100 percent favorable results during clinical trials conducted on patients infected by the contagion.

Acharya Balkrishna, MD of Patanjali Ayurved, had claimed that an Ayurvedic medicine developed by the company has been able to cure COVID-19 patients within 3-14 days.

The clinical trial was conducted with 100 COVID-19 positive patients, one of which died and 4 withdrew during the course of the study. Patanjali excluded patients who were severely symptomatic, had acute respiratory distress, and less than 1-year life expectancy due to co-morbid conditions.

Patients included in the clinical trial were aged between 15 and 60, divided into placebo and treatment groups. By the end of the clinical trial, coronavirus patients were fully recovered within 7 days of treatment.

Memes on Patanjali cure go viral

Patanjali's bold claim for curing the deadly coronavirus, which has caused a pandemic around the world, has started a new trend of viral memes. Even if the cure doesn't work as promised, Ayurved medicine could still be a way to manage symptoms of coronavirus by boosting immunity.

This is how netizens reacted to the news of Patanjali Coronil medicine.

