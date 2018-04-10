The constant doubt that something could go wrong, despite everything going all good can be a reason for unhappiness. The moments of joy take a sinister turn in the mind because one feels it's too good to be true. While it may happen to a lot of people, some people can't get over the feeling and are possibly suffering from a disorder known as Cherophobia.

According to Healthline, Cherophobia is a condition where a person has an irrational aversion to being happy. Though the condition is not widely researched or defined, psychiatrists most commonly used criteria in the new edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders.

Symptoms of Cherophobia

Medical experts often classify the phobia as a form of anxiety disorder. The irrational sense of fear related to a perceived threat is known as anxiety. And, in this case, people with cherophobia, feel the anxiety related taking part in anything that could bring happiness.

Symptoms associated with cherophobia could include, feeling anxious at the thought of going to any joyful social gathering such as party, concert, or rejecting good opportunities for the fear that something bad will follow.

Causes of Cherophobia

According to Healthline, the phobia might stem from the belief that if something very good happens, it will be followed by something bad. They believe by avoiding something good, they'll ward off the bad incidents as well.

However, it is to be noted that people with cherophobia might not be sad all the time, but simply avoid events and activities that could make them happy.

Previously, in an interview with Metro, blogger Stephanie Yeboah described what it is like to live with cherophobia.

"Ultimately, it's a feeling of complete hopelessness, which leads to feeling anxious or wary of taking part in, or actively doing things, that promote happiness as you feel that it will not last," Yeboah said.

"A fear of happiness doesn't necessarily mean that one is constantly living in sadness. In my case, my cherophobia was exacerbated/triggered by traumatic events. Even things such as celebrating a campaign win, completing a difficult task or winning a client make me feel uneasy," she added.