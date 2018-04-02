If your diet isn't allowing you to have butter, rub it on your face. Not even kidding, latest skincare trend is butter-masking where a person needs to smear butter on the face to get a glowing skin. It's too early to say whether the trend will be a hit like the Korean sheet masks, or will die down like other skincare fads.

According to Metro.co.uk report, the high levels of fat in butter adds moisture to dry skin, and B12 and vitamin D gives a glow to the skin. Dermatologist Jacques Lurpacques told the website how to use it: "Simply take a stick of butter and apply it to your face using the stick as a crayon, painting it on, or rubbing in the butter with your hands."

Lurpacques added: "Don't worry about removing the butter – it'll sink into your skin in 15 minutes or so and the lingering product will give your skin a healthy sheen."

The dermatologist says it's a 'skin-friendly highlighter'. However, choosing the type of butter is crucial. It should be unsalted butter, and clarified butter should be avoided as the consistency makes it difficult to adequately cover the skin.

Well, if you're lactose intolerant or vegan or not willing to experiment the new trend, you can try out the popular homemade masks which are believed to be good for the skin.

Pomegranate mask

Pomegranates seeds can act as an exfoliating scrub. It can help in removing dead skin and in getting a smooth, soft skin. The fruit is also said to be loaded with anti-aging compounds, such as vitamin C and antioxidants.

To make the mask, one can add honey, buttermilk and pomegranate seeds in a food processor. The paste can be used as a mask and scrub.

Honey mask

Honey is good for dry skin; it heals dry or chapped skin, giving a glow to the skin. One can use only honey directly on the face or after warming it in boiler over low heat. Make sure it's not too hot. A paste of honey (normal temperature) with a few drops of lemon can be applied on the face. Lemon helps in removing tan and honey give a smooth skin. However, people with sensitive skin should avoid using lemon.

Pumpkin mask

Pumpkin is filled with anti-aging antioxidants, vitamins C and A, the fruit mask can help in hydrating the skin and making it soft. The mask can be made by blending canned pumpkin, yogurt, and honey. The paste can be applied as a mask and rinsed off after ten minutes.