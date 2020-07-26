Japanese series One Piece is considered one of the greatest manga series of all time. The hugely popular show has been running for more than two decades and has accumulated a huge number of episodes. Despite the long-run, it has been maintaining consistent quality making it an enjoyable and fun watch for fans.

Created by author Eiichiro Oda, One Piece, follows the adventure of a young man named Monkey D. Luffy in his quest to become King of the Pirates. The plot only gets stranger after Luffy with his crew of pirates, named the Straw Hat Pirates, decides to explore the Grand Line in search of the world's ultimate treasure known as "One Piece" and become the next King of the Pirates.

While the series is nearing its milestone of 1000th episode, fans have been wondering whether or not the end of the series is near since every fresh episode uncovers bigger mysteries about the rest of seas.

On July 22, 2020, One Piece officially turned 23 and fans of the series celebrated the special day on social media. Meanwhile, the latest episode of the series where Zoro can be seen fighting against Gyukimaru and Kamazo has left fans crazy. Many of them took to Twitter to share their favouite scene from episode 934. Take a look:

A user by the name ParzivalBexon wrote, "What an amazing episode this week of one piece hell yea #OnePiece"

Another user @SlayerPG7 wrote: "One Piece Ep.934 It was amazing to see Luffy new Power. Great to see Zoro go Demon mode and use Rengoku Onigiri to Kamazou. The fighting animation is lit"

Another user @ReigensDrip tweeted: "Characters: The one that has the best Characters is One Piece. One Piece does a great job with its characters having every character being unique and interesting. In One Piece every character is important for the story. The creation, personality, and backstories are all amazing."