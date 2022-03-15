The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has initiated the process for obtaining the CCS approval for ambitious defence projects, Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), India's 5th Gen fighter.

Last week, the proverbial 'metal cutting' for the first prototype of India's next-generation fighter jet, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft, was announced on Twitter by India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

India has been working on the ambitious AMCA project, which aims to produce a fifth-generation medium weight deep penetration fighter jet with sophisticated stealth qualities in order to greatly improve its air power capacity. The project's initial development cost was anticipated to be around Rs 15,000 crore. Only a few countries have fifth-generation stealth fighter jets, including the United States, Russia, and China.

AMCA Project

The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) is a programme that aims to create 5th Generation fighter aircraft for the Indian Air Force and Navy, as well as 6th Generation speciality technologies. Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), an aircraft design and development agency under DRDO, is in charge of aircraft design. A public-private joint venture involving the DRDO, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), and an Indian private business firm is slated to produce it.

The AMCA will be a stealthy all-weather swing-role fighter with a single seat and twin engines. In a phased production strategy, two types of AMCA will be developed. The 5th generation technologies will be included in the AMCA Mark-1, while the incremental 6th generation technology advancements will be included in the Mark-2.

The AMCA, designed to execute a variety of missions including Air Superiority, Ground-Strike, Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses (SEAD), and Electronic Warfare (EW), would be a capable successor for the IAF's Sukhoi Su-30MKI air superiority fighter.