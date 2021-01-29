According to a Weibo post, a Chinese microblogging website a 200W flagship device will be launching soon. The Weibo post added that the 200W fast charging capabilities included wired, wireless, and even reverse charging altogether, reports GizmoChina.

The company already has the Mi 10 Extreme Commemorative Editio which offers up to 120W wired charging, as well as 55W wireless charging and up to 10W reverse charging speeds. This adds up to about 185 watts.

In addition, Xiaomi is working on two phones with 67W wireless charging.

As per the report, the information was found in the code for MIUI 12.5 beta which reveals that the two phones in question are codenamed "star" and "mars".

Xiaomi recently announced an 80W Mi Wireless charging technology. As per the company, this technology is said to charge a 4000mAh battery by 10 per cent in a minute and by 50 per cent in 8 minutes and by 100 per cent in 19 minutes wirelessly.