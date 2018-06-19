West Ham United have confirmed on June 19 that they have completed the signing of Issa Diop from Ligue 1 club Toulouse. The centre back has signed a five year contract with the English Premier League club after successfully completing his medical.

A statement on West Ham United's official website read, "West Ham United are delighted to confirm the signing of French defender Issa Diop. The 21-year-old centre-back joins the Hammers from Ligue 1 club Toulouse on a five-year contract for an undisclosed Club record fee."

Issa Diop was one of the standout players for Toulouse and the French defender's was a wanted man for the top clubs across Europe. There are no mentions of the clubs that were looking at signing him in the summer transfer window, but the Hammers would feel happy that they have managed to land him.

West Ham United Director of Football Mario Husillos has expressed his delight after successfully completing the capture of Issa Diop. Mario Husillos has revealed the English Premier League club managed to beat competition from a lot of clubs to the signing of the French centre back.

"Issa is a player with fantastic potential who has already shown great quality at such a young age. It is a measure of his character and maturity that he was named captain of Toulouse at just 20 years of age, having already established himself in their team as a teenager," Mario Husillos told West Ham United's official website.

"He has represented France at every youth level up to Under-21 and we believe that he is now ready to make the next step in his career by moving to the Premier League with West Ham United.

"There were many other big clubs interested in signing Issa and we are delighted that he has chosen to join us. We look forward to hopefully seeing him make a big impact next season."

West Ham United appointed Manuel Pellergini as their new manager and will start their new project under the former Manchester City manager. Diop is delighted to play under the Chilean coach.

"I am very happy to sign for such a historic, English club, and I hope to show my best here," Diop was quoted as saying by the Hammers' official website.

"I am a very ambitious player and West Ham is a very ambitious club, as we've seen with the appointment of the new coach. I hope to help the team win lots of games and make the fans happy."