Rashmika Mandanna is on cloud nine after bagging two blockbuster hits with Sarileru Neekevvaru and Bheeshma. With these two back-to-back hits, and after these, Rashmika hasn't signed for any new films. Otherwise too, her plate is full and she has a good number of films in her kitty.

Rashmika has Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa and Karthi starrer Sultan in her kitty as of now. As per the buzz, she might pair up with Jr NTR for his next with Trivikram Srinivas, but an official confirmation is awaited.

Based on what she has on her plate now, Rashmika Mandanna wanted to hike her remuneration. Both Sarileru Neekevvaru and Bheeshma have fetched her good reviews for her performance and dance as well. She had a lot of hopes of raising her salary.

In November last year, she signed for Pushpa, a Sukumar directorial. She was hoping to get a fat paycheque. As per the sources, we learnt that she was receiving Rs 1 crore, and wanted to demand for 2 crore and it is beyond impossible now because of the current situations of Tollywood and the crisis.

Already, it has been made clear by the producers of Tollywood that actors will be experiencing a drastic cut in their remuneration keeping the present situations in mind. So Rashmika has to work for the same good old remuneration she was doing films for.

On the other side, Rashmika has already wrapped up the shoot of her Tamil movie Sultan in which Karthi is playing the lead role. Soon Geetha Govindam girl will start the shoot of Pushpa.