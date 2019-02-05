Welcome Back actress Sakshi Maggo is happy and excited to make her debut in south films. She feels glad being part of regional movies, but at the same time she keeps a hope to return to Bollywood with a bigger break.

"I am happy about my debut in south films. I just keep looking for good and amazing projects. I can't reveal much now but the role I got to play here is really challenging and that's enough for me. Acting is my passion and ambition as well, so I just want to keep doing my job. But I will also wait for a good come back in Bollywood," she said in a statement.

"I don't have a filmy background and whatever I am doing, that's only the outcome of my hard work and blessings of my mom. If I talk about struggle, I am sorted and happy acting for south and Punjabi movies. I am working with known and good people here," she added.

Sakshi started her career as a model and soon became the face of renowned brands.