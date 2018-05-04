Black pepper, which is one of the main ingredients in Indian cuisine, not only adds good aroma to the food but is also extremely healthy.

The spice other than providing respiratory relief and improving cognitive function also aids in weight loss. According to organicfacts.net, the outer layer of peppercorn helps in breaking down of fat cells. Once broken into their component parts, they can be easily absorbed by the body.

According to reports, black pepper is also loaded with Vitamins A, C, and K, minerals, and healthy fatty acids which work as a natural metabolic booster.

Several experts have also vouched for black pepper's contribution to weight loss.

Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Practitioner, Shilpa Arora ND told NDTV that the spice contains piperine, which is a compound that reduces fat accumulation in our body.

"Adding black pepper tea to our daily diet will help in managing obesity. Moreover, it also helps in the absorption of nutrients in the body, and strengthens our immunity system," said Arora, as reported by the website.

How to include the magic food in your diet?

Black pepper can be consumed as it is or can be mixed with certain drinks and foods, Clinical dietician and Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal and FITPASS' Dietician and Nutritionist Mehar Rajput told India Today.

The experts advise people, who can tolerate the burning hot flavor of black pepper, to consume 1-2 peppercorns the first thing in the morning. Otherwise mix it with some drink like tea, buttermilk or lemonade.

For salads and all, you can also add a drop of 100 percent pure black pepper oil as dressing.