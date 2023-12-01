As the seven day truce expired, Israeli warplanes resumed the pounding of Gaza on Friday. With no deal to extend the truce, the Israeli military announced that it had resumed combat operations, while accusing Hamas of violating the truce and alleging that Hamas fired rockets first. Hamas, on the other hand, said that Israel bore responsibility for the end of the truce and also accused it of rejecting all offers to release hostages being held in the enclave.

Hamas counter-alleges, blames Israel, US and international community

According to a spokesperson for the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health, 32 people have been killed and dozens already injured by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. Earlier, the ministry had said the number of those killed were 14. Meanwhile, Palestinian civilians fled for shelter, while rocket sirens blared in southern Israel.

The Hamas-controlled Government Media Office has blamed the United States, apart from the international community for the end of the truce and resumption of military operations in Gaza. It said that, "America and the international community bears the responsibility for the crimes of the Israeli occupation and the war against civilians, children and women." The statement also added that Palestinians had the right to establish a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

What Israel says

Defending itself, the IDF said its planes were bombing "terrorist targets" in the enclave. As the combat resumed, certain areas under bombardment could be seen with dense sky-high smoke in the air. Reportedly Israel has been asking residents in certain neighborhoods of Khan Younis to leave before an attack in the area.

Reuters reported that in a statement on Telegram, the armed wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad al-Quds Brigades took responsibility for attacks on Israeli cities and towns on Friday, "in response to crimes against our people."

What happens next?

Even as the criticism for the end of truce came from many quarters, Qatar has confirmed that talks are still continuing between Israel and Palestine aiming for a ceasefire to resume. Announcing the same on its social media account, Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "The state of Qatar expresses its deep regret at the resumption of the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip following the end of the humanitarian pause, without reaching an agreement to extend it." It added, "The state of Qatar is committed, along with its mediation partners, to continuing the efforts that led to the humanitarian pause, and will not hesitate to do everything necessary to return to calm."

Qatar had brokered the truce agreement a week which resulted in ceasefire and also release of hostages and prisoners. In its statement post the end of truce, Qatar, while condemning the death of civilians, including women and children, added that the end of the pause complicated matters and also mediation efforts.