Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh looked every bit of a power couple as they made a spectacular entry at the Ganesh Chaturthi puja organised by the Ambanis. The smashing duo turned in their traditional best for the mega event and made sure all eyes were on them. Pictures and videos showed the two posing for the paparazzi and interacting with the guests.

Ranveer Singh looked dapper in a green embroidered kurta and churidar, Deepika Padukone wore a beautiful ensemble from Sabyasachi for the Ganpati festivities. While we were sold over the Jawan actress' traditional look in crimson red, many on social media weren't.

Deepika trolled for high heels, attire

"Was those heels really required? I believe it was bappa Darshan but now I can see it's just a ramp walk," asked a user. "Deepika ne Ranveer ki salwar pehni hai," another user wrote. "Sorry, but heels doesn't look nice in that attire," a social media user commented. "Deepika no heels please she already have good height," another social media user wrote.

"This time Ranveer wins the dressing sense compared to Dipika," one more comment read. "Deepika ki heels is the only thing that ranveer will not wear...," another one of the comments read. "Ranveer doesn't look very tall usually but when he's standing next to Deepika (5'9") wearing 6" heels you suddenly realize how tall he is," one more user opined.

Deepika on working with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone had recently revealed that she didn't charge any sum for her role in SRK's Jawan. The diva added that when anyone wants to bring Ranveer and Deepika together, they have to pay a premium amount as they both come with a heavy line up of work and success.