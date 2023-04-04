Recently several Bollywood and television actors took to their social media accounts and shared that they have contracted covid again. Actress and BJP MP Kirron Kher, Pooja Bhatt, and television actress Mahhi Vij informed their fans on Twitter and Instagram that they had been infected with covid again and urged everyone to wear masks.

Mahi attends a birthday party on the same day after testing negative for covid

However, Mahhi Vij turned negative on Tuesday and attended Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's son Laksh aka Gola's birthday bash.

Mahhi along with her daughter Tara and her adopted kids Khushi and Rajveer attended Bharti's son first's birthday hours after she tested negative.

Netizens were irked with Mahhi's careless behaviour and schooled her for not wearing a mask at a birthday party which has toddlers and kids.

The actress also gave an interview with the paparazzi she said this time the symptoms of covid were tough for her as she had breathlessness, she also urged citizens to wear a mask and follow covid protocol. However, she was without, a mask.

Netizens school Mahhi for risking kids at the birthday party and not wearing a mask

Commenting on Paparazzo's Instagram account a user mentioned, "Aaj hi negative hui hu fir bhi madam is without a mask and speaking about wearing mask madam wear mask first." (Today only she tested negative and she is without mask)"

The second one said, "At least wear a mask, you are at a kid's party."

The third one mentioned, "Tu bhi pahan le mask., Gyaan pel rahi hai: (You also please wear a mask, giving us lecture)."

While many trolled her brutally for applying makeup on her daughter Tara's face.

A user wrote, "Stop putting this much makeup on ur daughter...she doesn't need all this."

Another user mentioned, "Please stop putting so much makeup on your daughter she is still small. Give her a chance to be a child she will. have the rest of her life to be an adult."

Covid cases in India

India on Monday recorded 3,641 fresh Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths — three from Maharashtra and one each in Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka and Rajasthan.