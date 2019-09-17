Bigg Boss Telugu does not seem to have chosen the right wild card entrant for the season 3. Within two weeks of entering the show, both the wild card entrants were eliminated. The audience was clearly not impressed with their way of playing the game.

In a move that was being expected by many, actress Shilpa Chakravarthy was eliminated from the house on Sunday. Sources had earlier revealed that she was going to be eliminated, but the official confirmation i.e., the elimination episode, confirmed the rumours.

Shilpa was the second wild card entrant of season 3. She had entered the house on Vinayaka Chavithi and since then, been an active participant in the game. But none of the housemates could connect well with her.

There was a lot of hype around the entry of the first wild card contestant Tamanna Simhadri and the audience was excited to see how the game changes with her presence in the house. But her involvement in arguments and controversies led to her receiving flak from the audience.

But nonetheless, she was always admired for the way she supported the women contestants of the house. The best example was Ali Reza and Himaja's issue.

Hence, the audience was unable to understand if her elimination was pre-planned or genuine.

In the first season of the show, actor Navdeep had entered the house as a wild card contestant. He gave a strong competition to the rest of the housemates and made it to the finals. Though he failed to win the title, he did not fail in entertaining the audience.

In the second season, actress Pooja Ramachandran had sneaked into the house as a wild card entrant. Pooja was a strong contestant, like Geetha Madhuri, Tejaswi Madivada and Syamala. She had also made some good friend but did not manage to reach the finale.