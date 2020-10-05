If 2020 could be expressed in a single expression it would be nothing else than that of a frustrated facepalm followed by deep sighing, each day seems to be on a competition with the previous one to be gloomier and depressing. From being forced to stay indoors to dealing with losses of our favourite Bollywood personalities, natural calamities to personal tragedies, the year is surely proving to disappoint everyone's expectations.

This year, has already seen passing away of some of the most well-known figures of our age and with the turn of events that have occurred people around the world are already praying for the rest of the year to be peaceful, or so it appears! But looks like, Bollywood has been the one to be most deeply affected by this scenario.

The most recent addition to the list for whom 2020 is proving to be harder than the rest is that of Sanjay Dutt. Sanju who recently announced a break from work citing health issues was recently clicked at a hospital which shows him in a weak stature.

The 'baba' of Bollywood who has always been one of the hunkier and buffed actors of the b-town was almost unrecognizable at first instance. Now, the viral pic has got his fans and admirers concerned as to what ails their favourite actor. Although no official statement has been made from the actor's side apart from " Break due to health issues" many have speculated him to baba suffering from lung cancer.

Sanjay was also photographed sometime back during his Dubai vacation which started the rumour mill that he was undergoing treatment for cancer. Fans and admirers are wishing him a speedy and comfortable recovery from whatever is ailing him.

Let's have a look at some of the heartfelt messages by fans:

Previously, Sanjay's wife Maanayata also shared a pic with Dutt and who looked weak. The caption read, "And how do you survive what you have been given to bear. You keep putting one foot in front of the other and you keep walking....walking together in life❤️❤️ #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifulllife #thankyougod ".

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will be next seen in Shamshera, Bhuj and KGF Chapter 2 in prominent roles.