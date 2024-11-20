After India's withdrawal from the 4th T20 Blind Cricket World Cup due to government clearance issues, which is scheduled to take place in Pakistan from November 22 to December 3, 2024, captain Durga Rao Tompaki expressed the team's spirit, emphasising their passion, pride, and commitment to future opportunities.

This decision, which came a week after the BCCI informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) that India will not not travel to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy early next year, follows the non-clearance from the Government of India.

"While this is a significant setback for the team, CABI fully respects the government's concerns and the decision for the same. The team had been training rigorously and was eager to compete. However, we prioritise government's guidance and remain steadfast in our commitment to the continued development of Blind Cricket in India," Cricket Association.

"We play with passion, and we represent our country with immense pride. We have always looked forward to competing at the biggest stage, and it is disheartening to miss out on this opportunity. However, we know that the next World Cup is just around the corner, and we remain committed to our training and preparation.

We have had a successful coaching camp and have seen emerging talent that we believe can lead our team to greater heights. It's time to nurture these talents and ensure that our team is ready when the next tournament comes," said Durga Rao Tompaki, Ccaptainof the Indian Men's Cricket Team for the Blind.

India have emerged victorious in the three previous editions (2012, 2017 and 2022) the Blind T20 World Cup, which were held in India, beating Pakistan in the finals of the first two editions and Bangladesh in their most recent win in 2022.

