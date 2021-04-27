A day after controversial order was passed by the Delhi government to run a COVID health facility at the Ashoka Hotel for the judges of Delhi HC and their families, the AAP government has faced the wrath of high court. The bench comprising Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said the order and the way media covered it was "very misleading" and that it never requested for rooms at 5-star hotel.

The order, directing Primus Hospital to set up a COVID health facility using 100 rooms of Ashoka Hotel for judges and judicial officers of Delhi HC and their families, was met with criticism. Taking a suo motu cognisance of the issue, the court on Tuesday said it was patently discriminatory and added the government cannot create a facility exclusive for any class.

"It's unthinkable...we as an institution would take preference when people are dying on the road? Withdraw the order or we'll quash it," the bench was quoted as saying.

The bench has issued a notice to the Delhi government and will hear the matter on Thursday.

While denying that any such request was made for 100 rooms in a 5-star hotel, Justice Sanghi clarified saying the court wanted to ensure hospital admission in case the need arises.

"Many have gotten infected, their families have gotten infected and 2 judicial officers have died. Our concern was as their well-wishers, as it falls upon us to take care of them. All we wanted was that if they need hospital admission, a facility should be available, we never asked to make any such facility with 100 beds," Justice Sanghi said.

Order reserving 100 rooms in Ashoka Hotel for HC judges

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had directed that the Primus Hospital shall run the Covid facility at the Ashoka Hotel and the biomedical waste disposal will be the responsibility of the hospital. The staff of the hotel shall be provided all protective gear and given the basic adequate training.

The circular also noted that the ambulance for transferring patients will be provided by the Primus Hospital. For any shortage of hotel staff, the same will be provided by the hospital. All the services, including rooms, housekeeping, disinfection and food for the patients etc., shall be provided by hotel.

"The hotel shall provide regular hotel services including rooms, housekeeping, disinfection and food for the patients etc. at a price not greater than Rs 5,000 for five-star hotel and Rs 4,000 for four/three star hotel per day per person," the circular said.