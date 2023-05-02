Akhil Akkineni and his fans had high expectations for the Agent movie when it hit the screens on April 28. Unfortunately, it emerged as a flop at the box office and theatres barely see people, let alone overwhelming popcorn prices at multiplexes.

The film has been postponed quite a few times and the makers always made it look like they are making the film better while the truth is that many loose ends had to be taken care of.

The film went on floors before the COVID pandemic and the lockdown changed the scenario of the film. Director Surender Reddy also is said to have never really focused on the story or tried making a bound script.

Taking to Twitter about the debacle Agent ended up being, producer Anil Sunkara wrote, "We have to take the entire blame for #Agent. Though we know it's an uphill task, we thought of conquering it but failed to do so as we did a blunder starting the project without a bound script, and innumerable issues, including Covid, followed."

He assured the audience that they would not repeat the error. Surprisingly, Anil Sunkara agreed to begin production despite lacing a proper script.

"We don't want to give any excuses but learn from this costly mistake and see how we can turn around to make sure we will never repeat the mistakes. Our sincere apologies to all those who put their trust in us. We will make it up for the losses with dedicated planning & hard work in our future projects," he added.

Akhil Akkineni worked for two long years on this project and the efforts he put in as an actor are unbelievable. He transformed himself into a beast mode, got into shape, grew long hair and a beard and did everything possible for this film which he believed in. But unfortunately, all his efforts went in vain as the film failed to impress the audience.

As per market sources, the film on Monday, April 1 dwindled to only Rs 75 lakh, bringing its total collection to Rs 9.60 crore over the four-day period after its release. The film is, as per reports, made on a budget of whopping Rs 70 to Rs. 80 crore.

On the work front, Akhil Akkineni will next be seen working with debutant Anil Kumar under UV Creations banner. The film will go on floors soon.