Karan Johar spilled some major beans on his previous fall-out with Kajol and Kareena Kapoor on Koffee with Karan. KJo revealed how one should never say "always" and "never" in the industry as nothing is for a lifetime. Karan recalled how he had a fall out with Kareena Kapoor over Kal Ho Na Ho. KJo revealed that the two didn't speak to each other until his father passed away due to cancer.

Karan Johar spills the beans

"One was with Kareena way back in 2003, we didn't speak for a year and half. It was over a film, it was over Kal Ho Na Ho and it was only when my father was diagnosed with cancer that actually she called me, she was silent, I was silent. She was like I don't know what to say, I said, don't say anything, I know you are there," the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani director said.

"When he passed away, she was in Bangkok, we still had not mended, the point she landed from her shoot, she came home. We spent all night just chatting. We went back to where we were. When we fought, I said I am never going to speak with her again. It happened years later, with Kajol, which was also like such an emotional bond. We felt we would never be together, both landed up," Karan added.

Karan's fall out with Kajol

Karan then went on to recall his fall out with Kajol during the release of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Shivayy. He revealed how they didn't speak for almost two years and when his children were born he sent Kajol their pics.

"I said you don't need to reply but these are what my children look like - Yash and Roohi. She messaged back and she said, I am just full of love right now. A month later, she said it's my birthday, you don't have to come but I went. We hugged, we cried and it was done," Karan said.