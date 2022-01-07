Jawed Habib has issued an apology after a video of him spitting on a woman's hair has gone viral. The celebrated hair expert has said that he did it to bring in some "humour" into the "long seminar". The victim on whom Jawed spat has said that he called her on the stage to humiliate her and was being arrogant throughout.

Now, Habib has sought an apology in a video message. Sharing a video of himself, Habib wrote, "Sorry...i mean it." He is seen saying in the video, "Some words spoken by me during my seminar have hurt a few people. I just want to say one thing... these are professional workshops, as in, they are attended by people from within our profession. When these sessions get very long, we have to make them humorous. What can I say? If you are truly hurt, I apologise from the bottom of my heart. Please forgive me, I'm sorry."

This video is too disgusting to post. But I think this should reach everyone! Shame on you #JavedHabib pic.twitter.com/aP9HJjYiJ9 — Vikas Pandey (@MODIfiedVikas) January 6, 2022

What had happened?

A video reportedly from a hairdressing seminar from Uttar Pradesh went viral recently. The incident took place during one of Habib's workshops in Muzaffarnagar. In the video, the hairstylist was seen spitting on a woman's head and could be heard saying, "if there is a scarcity of water, use saliva."

The woman is said to be running a parlor of herself and the video was recorded by her husband. "Yesterday, I attended a workshop of Jawed Habib. He invited me on the stage to give me a haircut. He said if there is no water, you can use saliva. From now onwards, I will go to my streetside barber for a haircut, but will not go to Habib."

NCW sprung into action

The woman also told a news channel that Habib was not answering her questions and his whole intention seemed to humiliate her. She added that he even pushed her head and spat twice on her hair. The National Commission for Women has sprung into action ever since the video has gone viral.

"@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the incident. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @dgpup to immediately investigate the veracity of this viral video and take appropriate action. The action taken must be apprised to the Commission at the earliest," NCW tweeted.