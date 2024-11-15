Arjun Kapoor has recently revealed that he was a part of the 'We Hate Katrina Kaif' club along with Varun Dhawan. Arjun, who is basking in the success of Singham Again. He said that the two joined the club not due to hate but due to the fact that Katrina Kaif never gave them any importance. He mentioned how it was done in good humour and there was no bad blood between them.

Varun and Arjun in Hate Katrina club

Arjun Kapoor further mentioned how Katrina was always very straight forward with them and use to fire them. "We used to have a 'We hate Katrina fan club' which got shut down very fast because we actually didn't hate her. We were just upset that she used to be very straightforward with us. She used to fire us all the time; she used to not give us any importance," the Kapoor lad said in an interview with Pinkvilla.

Katrina's best film

Talking about the film of Katrina that he admired the most, Arjun named Race. He mentioned how Katrina came into her own in the film and skyrocketed with the songs. "I think Katrina came into her own when she did Race, the songs, the way she did them. Also because she is a friend, I could see that film really changed the way you see before how she was in songs and she worked really hard in Race."

When it comes to his own professional arc, Arjun Kapoor has managed to impress his fans who had been waiting to see some good performance from the actor for the last few years. The Ishaqzaade actor redeemed himself with the role of Danger Lanka and has even penned gratitude note for Shetty.