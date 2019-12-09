As the first music video 'Tum Kaho Toh' produced under banner Third Eye Film Production is all set to release with Zee Music Company, the Trio of Director Dinesh Sudarshan Soi and Producer duo Abhishek Archana Srivastava & Ayush Saroj Jaiswal is coming up with 5 more music videos starring top notch social media influencers followed by a comedy movie whose scripting has already been started.

Yes, that's true after the debut music video Producers duo Abhishek Archana Srivastava and Ayush Saroj Jaiswal are coming up with 2 music videos to be shot in Uttar Pradesh whereas 3 music videos will be shot out of country in the month of December 2019 and January 2020, respectively. Soon after the music videos the banner is producing an amazing comedy film which will also be shot in Uttar Pradesh state.

The young Producer Ayush Saroj Jaiswal who is just 21 years old and whose family is totally ignorant about this field as his father Mr. Chandra Prakash Jaiswal is an established businessman, mother Mrs. Saroj Jaiswal is a housewife and brother is a Section Officer at Home Ministry, had just one urge of making name and fame in Bollywood since childhood. Same was with my partner Abhishek Archana Srivastava whose mother is Additional Judge at Prayagraj High Court whereas most of the family members are Gazetted officers. Even they wanted him to pass some exam and become a Government officer. But we both had same plans. So we met. As they say that where there is a will there is a way, we met Dinesh Sudarshan Soi through a common friend who was into Casting since long time and had ample experience in this field.

We wanted social media influencers to feature in our projects and he was the one who had launched many and had a great rapport with all of them. We found the same spark in him just like us and now our first music video 'Tum Kaho Toh' under our banner Third Eye Film Production is ready and we are really excited for this. Soon after this we are doing 5 music videos back to back followed by a hilarious youth oriented comedy movie with the same Director. As we have grown here in Uttar Pradesh state and we always wanted to do something grand here only so we have decided to shoot the entire movie at unseen beautiful locations of Uttar Pradesh. Along with social media stars and actors from Bollywood, we will also be taking many talented actors for important roles in this movie from here only''

All the best to this young enthusiastic Producer Duo who has a beautiful vision towards the motherland!!