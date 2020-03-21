Actors often fight. That's the way things go. But, what happens when a good working relationship turns bitter. Well, it happened with Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla early on in 1997 and the two didn't talk for 7 years.

Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla have delivered some power-packed blockbusters and were also very good friends at one point in time. This changed after a fight on the sets of Ishq, after that it took them 7 years to resolve differences.

Aamir Khan talked about not talking to Juhi Chawla for 7 years

Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla had worked on Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak which was a hit of its time. The two friends even worked on Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke. It was on the sets of Ishq that the two had a fallout in 1997, after which they didn't talk until 2003.

In an interview with BBC, Aamir Khan had spoken about the issue, "Juhi and I fought over a small issue. At that time we were shooting for the film Ishq. Our fight turned so bitter that we weren't on talking terms. I used to sit 50 feet away from Juhi. Forget talking to her, I wouldn't say hello or bye. I would only talk about work. We didn't talk for 7 years."

What really happened between Juhi Chawla and Aamir Khan

The two didn't even talk but in 2003 the two Bollywood stars managed to sort out their difference. Juhi had opened up about the issue and she said that Ajay and Aamir used to prank her on the sets of Ishq. This kept happening until one time Juhi cried. Hurt and angry she declared she wouldn't come to shoot the next day. She kept her word and didn't go, Ajay and Aamir then came to her house to apologise.

Once the actress got back onto set though, Aamir was not pleased with her behaviour. He told her she could have said or done anything but not showing up to shoot was unprofessional considering that the whole unit had turned up and it was a loss to the producer. The two stopped talking and Juhi was afraid to address the matter because she thought Aamir was unhappy with her.

Seven years later when she met Aamir, she told him that the whole ordeal had been stupid. He asked her why she hadn't just said something then, and Juhi admitted she thought he was mad at her. Aamir too had not approached thinking she was mad at him. However, the two were able to clear up the misunderstanding.