As part of a "larger conspiracy to create disharmony," the toolkit that was tweeted and then removed by environmental activist Greta Thunberg, to garner support for the ongoing farmers' protest was allegedly "fed to her."

According to a report in the Print, The Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF), based in Canada allegedly played a "crucial role" in "starting a global campaign" with the help of "Canadian-based political leaders and activists."

Mo Dhaliwal, member of the PJF and director of a PR company called Skyrocket, Marina Patterson, who served as a relationship manager with PR companies, Anita Lal, director of the World Sikh Organisation based in Canada, and co-founder of PJF, and Canadian parliamentarian Jagmeet Singh, are the people on the Indian agencies' radar.

Mo Dhaliwal allegedly paid $ 2.5 million to Rihanna

There were certain reports that have alleged that a Canadian PR firm, Skyrocket paid $ 2.5 million to Rihanna for tweeting in favor of Farmer's protest in India. Mo Dhaliwal is a director in Skyrocket and is also the founder of Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF), an organization, the security establishment alleges played the central role in starting a global campaign.

PJF denied the allegations

Responding to the allegations, PJF said, "Poetic Justice Foundation did not coordinate Rihanna, Greta Thunberg, or any number of specific celebrities to tweet about the #FarmersProtest. We didn't pay anyone to tweet — and certainly didn't pay anyone $2.5m to do so."

It further added, "However, we did generally encourage the entire world to share this issue. Through the international collective of organizers, we encouraged the world to pay attention and amplify this message."

Who is Jagmeet Singh?

Soon after Rihanna's tweet in solidarity with the farmers' protest, Jagmeet Singh, a Canadian MP retweeted the same with a comment, "Thank you Rihanna for consistently uplifting and empowering the voices of the oppressed."

Notably, Skyrocket is the same PR firm who managed the campaign for Canadian parliamentarian Jagmeet Singh when he ran for the leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP) which he eventually went on to win.

Moreover, Jagmeet Singh's involvement in a 2015 rally in the US where a poster of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale was allegedly posted remains highly controversial. The Canadian MP, who praised Rihanna's tweet, has also sparked controversy time and again for allegedly supporting the Sikh separatist movement. However, he denied such claims.

In addition, in 2016 NDP chief Jagmeet Singh and the co-founder of the British National Sikh Youth Federation, who advocated the use of political violence as a "legitimate form of resistance" to achieve an independent Sikh homeland in India, participated in a pro-sovereignty seminar.