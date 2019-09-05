Major fights were witnessed in the Bigg Boss house during a task called 'Dongaludochina Nagaram'. The first fight broke out between Ravi Krishna, Vithika Sheru and Sreemukhi, Punarnavi Bhupalam. After this, Ali, Rahul and Ravi engaged in a skirmish but after the first round, things cooled down.

Vithika Sheru and Varun Sandesh also had an argument in the same episode, with Vithika complaining that Varun is not spending time with her. Varun did not agree with her and asked her to stop complaining. He also said that they are in the Bigg Boss house and have not come on their honeymoon. The duo has argued about the issue earlier too and the other housemates had tried to calm them down.

Varun's statement left Vithika in tears and she told him that she just wanted to talk to him. She asked him to leave her alone and spend time with his other friends. Varun told Vithika to not overthink things. The fight is likely to continue in the next episode.

During the task, when Vithika tried to grab the gun from the Bandit queen, the game was paused by Bigg Boss because it turned violent. Vithika confessed her mistake and Varun said he argued with her out of concern.

The couple had a major argument earlier too when Varun supported Punarnavi instead of Vithika. She has complained about the same to Nagarjuna too.

We think Vithika has to understand that they are playing in a game and not trying to showcase how great a couple they are. Let us see what the host has to say about the fight over this weekend's episode.