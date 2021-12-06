Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor have been giving us squad goals with their holiday pictures together. The duo recently went to Kedarnath and shared many mesmerizing pictures from their trip. The two are often seen together on talk shows and reality shows. While one would have expected the two of them to be the new BFFs in town, Sara says it is not so.

"Not best friends"

Recently, in an interaction, Sara Ali Khan revealed that the two are not best friends. "We are very different from each other and we are comfortable in our own skin. We are not best friends and we all have a different set of friends. But we connected in the past two years," she told Aaj Tak. She also added that it was Covid that brought them together.

"As young ambitious girls who are starting their career, to lose two years to Covid, that brought us close. This thing even my mom won't understand. Words like competition and contemporaries are used by others, they are not for me," Sara added.

The two not competitors

Both, Sara and Janhvi have maintained that they don't consider each other to be competitors and never get envious of each other. The two have said that each other's good performances motivate them to work harder and do even better. Sara and Janhvi were both rumored to be dating Kartik Aaryan at one point of time.