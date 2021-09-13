Shocked over the gruesome killing of a young officer by terrorists, cops in Jammu and Kashmir Police started a campaign on social media to express their solidarity with martyr Sub-Inspector Arshid Ahmed Mir.

The hashtag #WeAreAllArshid started trending on social media late Sunday evening as many senior officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Police have changed the Display Pictures (DPs) of their accounts with the picture of martyr Arshid Ahmed.

First, it was Rayees Mohammad Bhat, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Baramulla who replaced his DP with the picture of Arshid Ahmed. Within no time, other police officers also changed their DPs to express solidarity with the young martyr.

Not only cops of J&K Police, but netizens also joined the campaign to pay their tributes to Braveheart who attained martyrdom in a cowardly attack on Sunday.

"RIP Arshid Ashraf Mir. These heartbreaking images have shaken everyone to the core. Condolences and strength to the family. No one had imagined that the life of a young promising police officer who was yet to complete his probation period would end like this," Showakat Irshad tweeted.

While sharing a picture of Arshid Ahmed, another Kashmiri youth Showkat Kashmiri tweeted, "Terrible news from #Srinagar. Sub Inspector Arshid Ahmad of @KashmirPolice was gunned down in cold blood by Pakistan's proxy terrorist outfit TRF. I condemn the barbaric killing of Martyr Arshid May Allah rest his soul in heaven. #WeAreAllArshid"

Dead body of newly recruited Sub inspector martyred in Srinagar in a terror attack today reached his home at kupwara for his last rites last evening. pic.twitter.com/6fPjvMSE5n — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) September 13, 2021

Thousands attend funeral

As mark as respect to the martyr, thousands of people had gathered for the last rites of the Arshid Ahmed at his home in Kupwara on Sunday evening. Hundreds of people rushed towards his residence at Kalmoona in Ramhal belt of Handwara, district Kupwara after getting information about his martyrdom. Before Arshid's body reached his home, thousands of people were already gathered there.

Earlier a wreath-laying ceremony was held at the district police lines here in which officials from civil administration, police, and other security forces led by the J&K DGP paid floral tributes to the slain officer.

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha also condemned the act. He strongly condemns the brutal killing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police Officer. "This is a handiwork of enemies of humanity and peace. His supreme sacrifice won't go in vain, terrorists will be punished for the act. Heartfelt condolences to the martyr's family," tweeted Sinha.

I strongly condemn brutal killing of our braveheart Police Officer Arshad Ashraf Mir by terrorists. This is a handiwork of enemies of humanity & peace. His supreme sacrifice won't go in vain, terrorists will be punished for the act. Heartfelt condolences to the martyr's family. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) September 12, 2021

Arshid, a postgraduate in Botany had been an outstanding student during his studies. He was appointed two years back in police and was presently posted at Khanyar in Srinagar.

Cowardly attack of terrorists has evoked strong reaction from cross-sections of the society. Terrorists on Sunday killed an unarmed sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police after firing at him from a point-blank range.