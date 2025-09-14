WBC Cares India, the humanitarian arm of WBC Cares Worldwide, held a heartwarming event in Jind, Haryana, reaffirming its commitment to empowering youth through sports and education. The initiative, chaired by Vinay Aggarwal and Sam Fernandes, focused on supporting children and young adults determined to work hard and achieve their dreams.

The event saw the distribution of essential sporting equipment, food supplements, and clothing to aspiring athletes and underprivileged youth. In a move to create long-term impact, WBC Cares India also announced the adoption of five children every year those who demonstrate consistent performance, dedication, and a strong desire to excel in sports. These children will receive sustained support to further their growth and ambitions.

Speaking about the initiative, the WBC Cares India team emphasized that their mission is to nurture talent while ensuring that no child is forced to beg, borrow, or compromise on their dreams due to lack of resources. The organization aims to create opportunities for children and adults alike, fostering discipline, focus, and self-reliance through sports and education.

WBC Cares, a global charitable organization, has consistently worked to uplift communities worldwide by providing resources, mentorship, and guidance. The Jind event stood as another milestone in its mission to instill hope, dignity, and opportunity among those who are ready to work hard and never give up.