The founder of WhereistheBuzz, Wayne Ayers talks about the next chapter for the media company. Since launched in 2018, the company has broken some of the biggest

stories in entertainment such as 'The Proud Family' returning and Zaya Wade's interview since coming out as Transgender. He wants the company to be known for more than their celebrity interviews. He spoke on some of the next steps he wants to take for his media company.

"We want to impact lives more and bring more opportunities to journalists around the world. There are a lot of important stories in the world that aren't being told. There needs to be more truthful information spreading around the world so we can all connect."

On making a global impact, he says, "I plan to create multiple divisions around the world for WhereistheBuzz ."

"I saw what LeBron James and Maverick Carter did with Uninterrupted when they started a division in Canada with Drake. I just thought I would love to do that but have a division in every country if possible."

"The world is so disconnected right now. We have social media and it's a great way to connect with somebody that's thousands of miles away from you but as a human species, we must do better than that. We have to come together and understand each other more even if we don't always agree on certain things."

He also revealed some of the countries he would want to get started on immediately to create divisions for his company.

"I would love to have divisions in South Africa, United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, Trinidad & Tobago, Jamaica, Canada, Spain, India, Italy, Nigeria, Haiti, Ghana, and literally everywhere."

"Imagine how many people in your lifetime that you walked past and didn't say a word to. That has stopped. We should all be caring and show love for each other. We are only on this planet for a certain amount of time so we should try to make a great experience for everyone."

He revealed he has more plans for his media company. "I need to turn this crazy idea that I had in 2018 into something iconic like a network. We will start creating multiple platforms to provide more opportunities to creatives. We plan on creating films, a podcast network, and many more things that I don't want to get into just yet."

The company has interviewed a lot of celebs in the entertainment industry.