In a shocking turn-of-events a water tank placed on the sets of Ram Charan's 'The India House' burst leading to a flood-like situation. Dramatic visuals of the aftermath of the water tank bursting has taken social media by storm. The sudden gush of water left crew running towards safety and several expensive equipment are said to have been damaged.

What went down?

A cameraman was seriously injured and some other crew members sustained injuries too. As per a report in India Today, a large water tank was placed on the sets to be used for a sea backdrop. However, the huge tank suddenly burst leading to massive commotion and flood like situation on the sets. The footage has raised eyebrows on social media and the dramatic visuals have left everyone shocked.

A mishap occurred on the sets of #TheIndiaHouse due to a structural failure during a controlled water shoot.



Team confirms that everyone is safe. pic.twitter.com/0sJeyXh5S5 — Whynot Cinemas (@whynotcinemass_) June 12, 2025

Crew members were seen running to seek protection and many were seen trying to shield the equipment. The shooting of the film has been halted for now. And assessments have been done to analyse the extent of damage caused and its impact on the shooting schedule.

Statement

Nikhil Siddhartha took to social media to share a statement. He wrote, "We are all safe. Sometimes in our quest to give the Best cinematic experience we take risks. Today we survived a huge mishap thanks to the alert crew and precautions taken. We lost expensive equipment but by god's grace there was no human damage. #IndiaHouse."

'The India House' marks Ram Charan's first project as a producer. The film has been directed by debutant Ram Vamsi Krishna. The film stars Nikhil Siddhartha, Saiee Manjrekar and Anupam Kher.