In a matter of a week, GV Prakash is ready with one more release after Kuppathu Raja. Indeed, his lates Watcman is his third release in two months. He has now teamed up with AL Vijay, who is in the news after collaborating with Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut for Thalaivi, a biopic of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde is making her Tamil debut with Watchman and romances GV Prakash in the film. Yogi Babu, who has become most-sought comedian in the recent years, is part of the cast. Ravi Prakash, Swamninathan and many others are part of the cast. Notably a dog plays an important role in the Tamil flick.

GV Prakash Kumar himself has composed the music. While Nirav Shah has handled the cinematography. Anthony has done the editing.

Story:

Watchman is a thriller in which GV Prakash Kumar plays the role of a sales man. What happens to him a day after his engagement and the life-changing experience on a night form the crux of the story.

Hype:

Watchman has managed to garner decent buzz with its trailer and promos. Will the movie manage to win the viewers' as well as critical reception? Check it out in the audinece's words below:

The morning shows are yet to begin. We will publish the reviews as and when it is out online. Stay tuned for this page.