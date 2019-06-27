English footballer Wayne Rooney's stunning goal for his side DC United in the MLS on Wednesday has become a sensation on social media. Football fans from all over the world are spellbound by the goal scored by the 33-year-old.

The former Manchester United striker scored the goal in the 10th minute of the match from 70 metres out or from inside his own half against Orlando City and it turned out to be the only goal of the match.

Wayne Rooney has just scored this absolute screamer from his own half. That's his 3rd career goal from the halfway line. 75 yards. Different class. #DCU pic.twitter.com/zMZ1qSPn5f — David. (@Rooney_esque) June 27, 2019

Rooney has scored goals for his previous teams from long-range before. He had scored a goal from half line for Manchester United against West Ham United and also scored for Everton from half line against the same opponent in 2017. Fans from all over the world cannot get over the magnificent strike of the 33-year-old. The videos of the goal have become viral on social media.

Rooney scored this amazing goal against Orlando City. pic.twitter.com/QOw67XjtXi — Genius (@GeniusMUFC) June 27, 2019

Rooney in comments published on the MLS website as quoted by the Hindustan Times said, "I spotted the 'keeper maybe a couple of minutes before we scored and I'd seen that he was quite high. "I knew if the ball fell to me near the halfway line, then the opportunity would be there for me to shoot it. "

He further added, "He was probably a bit further out than normal because they were in possession of the ball, and it was through them losing it that it fell straight into my path. I knew immediately I was going to shoot it and, thankfully, I got it right."

The English striker's goal helped DC United stay in third place on the Eastern Conference standings. The last season when Rooney joined the club they were languishing at the bottom of the table. The former Manchester United striker has played a major role in the rising of the club from the bottom to third position this season.