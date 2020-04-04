With the ongoing quartine and all of us are under lockdown and waiting for it to get lifted. Netflix brings to you an interesting line up of shows. The trailer of Netflix's original series Hasmukh starring Vir Das has been released.

Looking at the versatile comedian actor's trailer Vir Das, plays Hasmukh, as a young man from Saharanpur who wants to be a comedian. However, there's a price to pay as he realizes that before every stage performance, he needs to murder someone to be able to perform.

What happens when he is caught in an unavoidable situation? The comedy of errors is backed by an ensemble star cast Ranvir Shorey, Manoj Pahwa, Ravi Kishan, Amrita Bagchi, Suhail Nayyar, Inaamulhaq and Raza Murad and is directed by Nikhil Gonsalves and is slated to release on April 17, 2020.

Watch the trailer here:

Vir Das who is often seen performing in front of the live audience is excited to play an altogether different role and sharing his views on the same opined.

Performing in front of a live audience is extremely different from being in a fictional film or series. I'm back on screen playing a strange and unusual character, so I'm excited. He's super awkward, soft-spoken, always mild...until he murders or gets on stage. Stand-up comedians will relate to Hasmukh's journey… well, most of it at least. We're all looking for innovative ways to make people laugh, but this guy takes it to the next level. The trailer should give you a sneak peek into what I'm talking about, but just wait and watch!

It's time for Netflix and chill!