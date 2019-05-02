Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday, May 2, sent Twitter to a frenzy when she played with snakes without shuddering. Priyanka Gandhi visited a village that is popular for snake charmers in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli. Hearing the grievances of a group of snake charmers, Priyanka Gandhi interacted with them while picking up snakes from a box.

The Congress leader is campaigning in Raebareli (eastern Uttar Pradesh) for the remaining stretch of the Lok Sabha 2019 elections. Raebareli, the parliamentary constituency of Priyanka Gandhi's mother Sonia Gandhi, will head for voting in the fifth-phase of the general elections on May 6.

In the video, the brave Congress leader is seen playing with snakes without a shred of fear. She calmly petted them while listening to the issues of the snake charmers. Despite several warnings by the locals, Priyanka continued to touch the snakes and even hold them.

While Priyanka Gandhi's bodyguard interrupted asking the snake charmers to close it, she replied: "darr rahein ho?(are you afraid)". Hearing her, the crowd burst out laughing.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has given hints about contesting the Lok Sabha elections and making her electoral debut. Her mother Sonia Gandhi will be contesting the national elections to retain the Raebareli Lok Sabha seat for a fifth straight win. Earlier, Sonia Gandhi won from the Raebareli constituency in 2004, 2006 (bypolls), 2009 and 2014.