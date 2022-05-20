The reigning WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has been grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons as he was recently pictured kicking off a taxi bumper after the driver refused to let him in. Fury, who is in Cannes on holiday with his wife, was reportedly under the effect of a massive hangover when the incident took place as he could be easily seen in a drunken state.

Tyson Fury was spotted lashing out at a taxi driver after the latter refused to let the reigning WBC heavyweight champion inside his vehicle. As per pictures and videos doing rounds on social media, Fury can be seen heavily drunk as his friends asked the taxi driver to let them in.

Tyson Fury and John Fury out for a run this morning after a heavy night last night…



[?️ @Tyson_Fury] pic.twitter.com/r3nyPmAM8e — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 19, 2022

Reportedly the driver explained to Fury's friends that he was too drunk for him to allow into the vehicle with hand gestures out of the window. A furious Fury then lashed out and kicked the bumper of the white Renault as one member of the group attempt to stop him. But Fury's friends remained undeterred and tried to convince the driver that he should still be taken. After seemingly having heard enough, the car is driven away.

A furious Fury then kicked the bumper of the white Renault as one member of the group attempts to stop him. As the taxi starts to round the corner, another member of Fury's group also tries to kick the vehicle.

Fury has enjoyed his downtime since announcing retirement following his win over Dillian Whyte last month. The 33-year-old insists that he will not return to the ring, even for an undisputed clash with Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk, with the heavyweight rivals due to meet for a second time on July 23. On Thursday, Fury shared a post of him running with his father. They referred the night before, with the boxer saying they had some "strong beer." The 33-year-old seems to be enjoying his retirement following his TKO victory over Dillian Whyte in April.