TV couple Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal, who have been married for almost four years now, never ceases to give their fans serious relationship goals. The couple loves travelling the world together and shares adorable pictures of them on Instagram.

While the two are quite active on social media, they recently shared a video where they were seen getting involved in a fight, that too in public. Well, before fans get heartbroken, let us clarify that all is well in the couple's paradise.

Sanaya and Mohit, who are enjoying their winter holidays in the US, indulged in a cute snow fight. The actress shared a video on Instagram wherein she initiated the fight while Mohit took revenge by throwing a snowball back at his lady. The video has now gone viral online.

Sanaya and Mohit's love story

Sanaya and Mohit met on the sets of Miley Jab Hum Tum and dated for more than five years before getting hitched. They had also participated in Nach Baliye 8 and were one of the top three finalists of the season.

The couple's professional lives

The actress became the audience's favourite with her role in 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?' opposite Barun Sobti in 2011. While Mohit's last TV series was Sarojini – Ek Nayi Pehal, Sanaya had been part of a few shows post IPKKND.

She recently made her full-fledged Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt's Ghost. It is a horror movie and Sanaya is seen opposite Shivam Bhaargava. She was also seen recently in a music video titled Intezaar opposite Gurmeet Chaudhary. Crooned by Arijit Singh and Asees Kaur, the love song received an overwhelming response from music lovers all across the world.