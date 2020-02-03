HBO has released the trailer of its new series 'The Plot Against America', based on Philip Roth's novel of the same name.

Roth's novel released in 2004 fictionalise an alternative version of the United States in which pilot Charles Lindbergh defeats Franklin D. Roosevelt in the 1940 presidential election, aligning the country with Nazi Germany, the Inquirer reported.

The actual Lindbergh never stood for presidential election; however, the story takes its base from Lindbergh's support of Nazi Germany and his active role as championing the America First Movement, as well as a taking anti-semitism stand.

Roth based his novel on the isolationist ideas espoused by Lindbergh in real life as a spokesman for the America First Committee and on his own experiences growing up in Newark, New Jersey. The novel depicts the Weequachic section of Newark which includes Weequachic High School from which Roth graduated.

The miniseries follows a Jewish family in New Jersey and the rise of fascism in the country, which is accompanied by a wave of antisemitism that puts the lives of American Jews at risk.

HBO's adaptation features Morgan Spector and Zoe Kazan as Herman and Elizabeth Levin, with Azhy Robertson and Caleb Malis playing their sons, Philip and Sandy, the Inquirer report added.

Winona Rider plays Elizabeth's sister, Evelyn, whose marriage to the conservative Rabbi Lionel Bengelsdorf (played by John Turturro) raises tensions as Lindbergh's rise fuels anti-semitic attacks.

"There's a lot of hate out there, and he knows how to tap into it," Spector's character Herman says to Lindbergh in the trailer.

The series is created by David Simon and Ed Burns. The pair are best known for their work on the HBO series 'The Wire'. The series will comprise of six episodes. The Plot Against America premieres on March 16.