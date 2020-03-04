Being fit is the ultimate life mantra for every Bollywood celebrity. Every now and then, these stars are spotted outside their gyms giving us major fitness goals. While for some star's their fitness regime changes as per the roles, some of them take their routine quite seriously and it goes unsaid that Mandira Bedi is surely one of them.

Mandira is an example of true fitness freak of Bollywood. All the videos and the pictures of Bedi showcases her love towards a fit and healthy lifestyle.

Fans have always been in awe with the workout-related posts of Mandira. The Saaho fame recently shared a video where she can be seen exercising in a gym with weights. The 47-year-old actress posted the video on Instagram and wrote, "For whom the Bell tolls!!! #day204 #365daysofexercise #365daychallenge #nobhay #getfitwithmandy #mandirabedi #selflove #fitindiamovement #happyfornoreason"

#365DAYSOFFITNESS

Going by the posts that have been shared by Mandira, it became obvious that she has taken up the challenge to complete 365 days of fitness by working out, every day. Fitness icon Bedi always take out time to hit the gym from her busy schedule.

On talking about how she became an icon for all the fitness enthusiasts, Mandira recently said in an interview, "I don't know how I became a fitness influencer. Every day, I just share a picture of a video. It keeps me honest. If that motivates even one person along the way, I am fine with that."

200 days of fitness

The other day, Mandira posted a video of herself working out in the gym before she goes for the work. She captioned the video with "#day203 When you do get some time at the gym before work, make it count!".

On the completion of two hundred days of fitness, the actress shared a special video of a unique yoga pose she had learnt at her classes. The actress is usually seen donning bralette and hot workout pants in her videos and pictures. These stylish gym looks is an inspiration for all the fitness freaks out there.

Check out these motivational workout videos of Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi was last seen in 2019 movie Saaho alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhas and Jackie Shroff. The actress was highly acknowledged and loved for her performance in the 1994 show Shanti. Television shows such as CID, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi are great highlights of her career.